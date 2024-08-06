Carol-Ann Marie Kelly, born on August 28, 1939, in Teaneck, NJ, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2024, in Neptune Township, NJ, at the age of 84.

She was predeceased by her parents, Marie E. Cavanagh and James F. Cavanagh, her biological Father William Strutt, and her husband, Francis X. Kelly.

Carol is survived by