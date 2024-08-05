POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Following an hour-plus executive session on Friday morning, the Point Pleasant Beach Council introduced an ordinance which would tighten regulations regarding the placement of 5G wireless small cell poles in the borough.

The council voted 4-0 to introduce the ordinance, which was introduced by title only on Friday, Aug. 2. Council President Rosa Crowley and Councilwoman Arlene Testa were absent from the meeting.

The title of the ordinance, 2014-17, is “an ordinance of the Borough of Point Pleasant Beach, County of Ocean, State of New Jersey, amending chapter 31 (titled) ‘small wireless facilities in public rights-of-way.’” Speaking to The Ocean Star Monday morning, Mayor Doug Vitale said that the details of the ordinance’s text are still being fleshed out.

“The ordinance was introduced. Not much came out of the executive session,” said the mayor. “It’s in title only; we’re still working out some specifics on it, but basically, it will be a little bit more strict than the first ordinance in terms of how many poles and what the design specs are.”

Several residents who attended the public session also raised their concerns about aesthetic and unconfirmed health effects of 5G radio frequencies.



As of Monday, Aug. 5, five of the poles, which were originally erected in early June, are still standing in the borough, despite a directive last month which set an Aug. 1 deadline for their removal by the company which put them up.

A July 8 letter written by the borough’s Special Counsel Jean Cipriani directed Munisite, the infrastructure operation company that constructed the five Verizon 5G poles — including one on Water Street and one on Niblick Street — to remove them by Aug. 1. According to the company’s website, Munisite provides for “various types of technologies, including telecom, data and various municipal services.”

The mayor confirmed to The Ocean Star that the poles remain, and further said that both Cipriani and Borough Attorney Michael L. Collins are continuing to work on the issue on behalf of the borough.

“The poles are still up,” he said. “I can’t really get into it, because it was in executive session; it’s a legal matter. But we’re letting our borough attorney and special counsel handle it going forward.”

Currently, the towers have a maximum allowable height of 42 feet. The fifth-generation network (5G) has an increased bandwidth and can connect more devices than previous 4G; unlike 4G, all devices connected via 5G have internet connectivity. Fifth-generation networks, while smaller in their range of connectivity, also provide increased carrying capacity for crowded areas.

