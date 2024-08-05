MANASQUAN/POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Following a series of heavy thunderstorms last week on the Jersey Shore, the boroughs of Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach are looking to dredge a resulting sandbar that formed in the Manasquan Inlet.

According to the website for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the buildup of sand — shoaling — within narrow channels like the Manasquan Inlet can make navigation unsafe by decreasing the average depth of the waterway.

“The inflow of sand and finer-grained sediments causes many channels to shoal. If this material impedes navigation, it may be dredged to provide safe passage through an inlet or other navigation channel,” it says. “Dredged material can be used for a variety of purposes that support the Corps’ missions.”

The sandbar, which formed on the Point Pleasant Beach side of the inlet, has appeared in a similar place before, according to Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Doug Vitale.

“The new sandbar shoal reappeared,” he said Monday. “It’s been reappearing a few times in the past. I reached out this morning to the Army Corps of Engineers and Congressman Chris Smith’s office, who helped last time, so they’re in contact and I’m just waiting on a timeline of when this is going to be solved.”

In a Monday letter to Army Corps Commander Lt. Col. Jeffrey Beeman, Congressman Chris Smith (NJ-04) called on the Army Corps of Engineers “to take immediate action to mitigate the growing navigational hazard in the Manasquan Inlet posed by a dangerous build-up of sand following weekend storms,” according to a press release sent out by the congressman’s office.

“The build-up of sand on the Point Pleasant side of the inlet against the jetty has reached unprecedented proportions,” said Smith. “This is not only a grounding hazard to vessels, but the waves created inside the inlet as a result of this shoaling are enough to capsize boats that regularly traverse the channel.”

The congressman’s office also noted that the Army Corps of Engineers was set to “perform maintenance dredging on the inlet this week before a mechanical failure postponed that operation for two weeks.”

Mayor Vitale said, “In the meantime, I reached out to (Jenkinson’s, the private company which owns a majority of the borough’s beaches) and our local police department just to ensure that they are patrolling the area and not letting people out there.”

According to Manasquan Mayor Mike Mangan, the borough has made contact with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, who confirmed that they are aware of the situation at the Inlet and are surveying the current conditions “as soon as possible” to determine the best approach at mediating the issue. The Army Corps of Engineers did not return a request for comment by press time.

Mayor Mangan told The Coast Star, “The inlet bears our name, it’s a really important part of the community so we are prioritizing this issue. We are concerned that this issue will only get worse so we’re working with the appropriate federal officials to make sure everything gets taken care of.”

According to the Army Corps of Engineers’ website, “The majority of U.S. ports that handle foreign commerce require regular dredging; therefore, dredging is the largest individual item in the Corps’ budget. Because of the increasing size of container ships, and particularly the growth in petroleum shipping, it is expected that dredging amounts will continue to be a necessary measure to facilitate navigation at American ports, harbors and waterways.”

Kieran Sullivan also contributed to this article.

