BRICK TOWNSHIP — The BBQ Benefit for NJ’s Military Fallen Heroes and Gold Star Families was held at the Brick Elks Lodge #2151, 2491 Hooper Ave on Aug. 3.

The event was held from 12 to 5 p.m. and featured live music, BBQ Fare, draft beer and a cash bar.

Greg Sheehan, who organized the event, told The Ocean Star, “This is a barbecue that benefits the New Jersey Run for the Fallen, but also celebrates our New Jersey Fallen Heroes and their Gold Star Families.”

Sheehan said that the event is their way of letting the Gold Star Families know that they remember their loved ones everyday.

President of the Gold Star Mother’s Department of New Jersey Patricia Bye told The Ocean Star, “We are very happy to be here, under unfortunate circumstances, we’ve lost our sons and daughters in active duty military.”

Bye said that it’s important to have events like this because, “as long as you keep saying their name out loud, they are never forgotten.”

Bye told The Ocean Star, “My son, Fireman Jeffrey M. Svoboda, active duty in the United States Coast Guard died in Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts on September 27, 2010.”

“It brings the Gold Star Families together. We aren’t together frequently, we are from all over the state and it is an opportunity for us all to be together and comfort each other. There is a sisterhood of the Gold Star Moms and the families, that we know what each other has been through,” said Bye.

