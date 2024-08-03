MANASQUAN — A crash occurred at Stockton Lake around 11 p.m. on Aug. 2, which resulted in a power outage in the nearby area, when a vehicle went through the guard rail, struck a fire hydrant and was stuck on top of the guard rail. The driver then fled on foot and was later located and arrested for driving under the influence and multiple other traffic violations, according to the Manasquan Police Department.

Manasquan Police Captain Nick Norcia told The Coast Star that no injuries were reported and that the driver was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

According to the captain, power has been restored and JCP&L were on the scene Saturday morning cleaning up wires.

The Manasquan Police Department reminded residents with information given out regarding incidents, the subject is innocent until proven guilty.

