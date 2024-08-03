POINT PLEASANT BEACH — While school is still out for the summer, the administrative and educational faculty of Point Beach school district have been keeping busy, with officials recently returning from both the 2024 AP (Advanced Placement) Annual Conference and a strategic leadership forum.

The AP Annual Conference is held by the College Board — the nonprofit which runs programs like the SATs and AP classes — each year, this year taking to the Venetian in Las Vegas from July 23 to 26 for the professional development event.

“(It) brings together AP teachers from around the world, along with school administrators and other AP-affiliated folks, to attend workshops and general sessions about their practices, in particular expanding access to AP programs and making them even better,” said Point Beach Superintendent Will Smith.

According to the agenda for the April 30, 2024 board of education meeting, expenses totaling $5,533 were allocated for three people to AP Annual Conference trip. According to the agenda for the Feb. 20, 2024 board of education meeting, expenses totaling $7,788 were allocated for eight people to attend the strategic leadership forum trip.

AP courses are high school classes which are equivalent to college-level courses, and thus carry a more rigorous course load for students. At the end of each course is an exam that is graded from 0 to 5, with 5 being the highest. There are three levels to the AP Scholar Award: AP Scholar, AP Scholar with Honors and AP Scholar with Distinction.

Mike McGee, a Point Pleasant Beach High history teacher who leads the AP World History program at the school, told The Ocean Star about the presentation he made to the conference, where he introduced the school’s initiative of AP courses for freshmen.

“It was quite an opportunity,” said McGee. “The College Board was interested in Dr. Smith and Mr. Wilson and I speaking about the open enrollment AP program we have over at Point Beach High School, and our program where we actually have freshmen open enroll in AP World History; I’ve been teaching the AP world history course for about seven or eight years now.”

“Over the past seven or eight years, we’ve been collecting data on how…well students that take my class do; both in my class and further down the road, in other AP classes,” he said. “(This is) particularly in the humanities: things like AP U.S. History, AP Literature, AP Composition. (We ask) if we’ve been seeing a difference between how those students who take AP world history as freshmen perform, compared to the students that decided not to take that as freshmen.”

