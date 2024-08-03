LAVALLETTE — The Upper Shores Branch of the Ocean County Library hosted its annual Psychic Fair on Tuesday, July 30, inviting locals who wished to have their destinies revealed to receive a reading from a group of professional psychics.

The Psychic Fair, held each summer at the Upper Shores Branch, is an event hosted by the Friends of the Upper Shores Library as a fundraiser for the group. The 15-minute readings were $30 each and booked in advance, with a portion of the money going back to the Friends of the Upper Shores Library.

Kirsten Askins, one of the psychics-on-call for Tuesday’s fair, spoke to The Ocean Star about the spiritual side of the fundraiser, and explained how she helps to divine patrons’ fates using a deck of tarot cards.

“We zeroed in on one or two points; it opens up a dialogue for the participant with their higher self,” said Askins. “People always ask, ‘how does it work?’ but it’s really the higher self of the other person choosing the cards and giving the message that is most needed at that time.”

Askins, who instructs yoga and provides readings at Hanu Yoga in Barnegat, said that her approach to tarot involves meshing one’s fortune with the concept of free will — what she calls one’s “sovereignty.”

“The art of tarot reading is the art of speaking to your ‘higher self,’” she explained. “The best interpretations happen in cohesion between the reader and the participant…Any reader should give you the energy around you, but should never tell you what to do; the participant should always stay in their sovereignty aligning with their divine will.”

“Sometimes people sit down and say, ‘well, you tell me,’ and I say that I can tell them their energy,” Askins said, “but I don’t believe anyone should tell anybody what to do.”

Jean Millerchip, the president of the Friends of the Upper Shores Library, told The Ocean Star that the Psychic Fair tends to be one of the largest fundraisers of the year for the group, which stewards the Lavallette location.

“It is very, very popular,” Millerchip said. “We try to get this out as much as we can by advertising; fortunately, we have our teen group at the library, who made us some nice signs that we put on the corner of Jersey City Avenue…This and (the Christmas in July book sale) are two of our biggest fundraisers.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.