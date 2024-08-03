

POINT PLEASANT — The Artist Collective Troupe (ACT) will present its summer musical, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” on Aug. 9 and 10 at the Woman’s Club of Point Pleasant.

“Spelling Bee” is about an eclectic group of pre-teens who vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life-unaffirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter. Only one speller leaves a champion.

The “Spelling Bee” production team consists of Eric Pertgen (director/choreographer), Chelsea Carlson (music director) and Chris Morano (stage manager).

In keeping with ACT’s mission to give back to the community, proceeds from “Spelling Bee” will benefit Rescue Ridge, a no-kill animal rescue helping animals throughout the Jersey Shore find their forever homes.

“Spelling Bee” will run on Friday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Woman’s Club of Point Pleasant, located at 513 St. Louis Ave., Point Pleasant Beach. Tickets are available for purchase online and at the door for $16 to $18. Tickets can be purchased at artistcollectivetroupe.org/events.

ACT advises that “Spelling Bee” contains some PG-13 language and humor that makes it more appropriate for teen and adult audiences. Children under age 5 will not be permitted into the performance.

