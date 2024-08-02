SPRING LAKE — Fans and bookworms alike joined in the Spring Lake Community Theatre on Monday, July 29 to hear from New York Times best-selling authors James Patterson and Mike Lupica on their new release “Hard to Kill” while in conversation with Thunder Road Book owner Basil Iwanyk.

“My dreams come true the way your dreams are coming true, meeting all these incredible literary heroes. I am so excited to kick off tonight,” said Katherine Czyzewski, Thunder Road books manager and event coordinator, welcoming the crowd of over 200 people and thanking the theater for its continued support of Thunder Road Books’ author talk series.

Patterson’s and Lupica’s co-authored novel – also released on July 29 – tells the story of one of Patterson’s most-notable characters, Jane Smith. In the story, she is a “tough-as-nails attorney up against a relentless killer.” Smith is mounting her defense for client Rob Jacobson, who has been accused of killing a family in the Hamptons, New York.

“Every Google search for this book was me, James’ and Mike’s most memorable character ever, every single one. For you guys that have written such incredible books, such unbelievable memorable characters, why is Jane Smith the greatest character you’ve ever been involved in?” asked Iwanyk.

Lupica responded, “Jane is facing some serious health issues. She’s got the biggest case of her life, a triple homicide with one of the most odious characters ever, a guy named Rob Jacobson. But now her life, which is complicated further by getting sick and by this guy, but she tries to tell herself that he’s innocent.”

“He might be trying to kill Jane. Jane’s in love…she’s got a great dog that Jim keeps threatening to have something bad happen to and you can’t work for Jane Smith. You want things to go well for her, but we put her in a lot of trouble,” he added.

