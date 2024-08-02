BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Rotary Club held its annual dinner dance on July 26, raising upward of $15,000 for the Brick Rotary Foundation PBA 230 Safety Equipment Fund.

The dinner dance took place at the VFW Post 8867 on Adamston Road and cost $35 per person with all monies going to body armor for the Brick Township Police Department.

Jennifer Weisert, club past president, said that the event was successful and had around 225 attendees this year.

“Our favorite part of holding this event is just being able to help our partners at the Brick Township Police Department and PBA 230. The safety of our officers is very important to us. We have a great committee of Rotarians and officers that work closely together to make this event a success,” said Weisert.

Club officials said they began working with the PBA in 1979 to make sure that police officers were protected in the performance of their jobs, as they protect the citizens of Brick Township.

The first dinner dance was held in 1985, and according to the club, it has been a success ever since.

According to the club, the need to support the Brick Township PBA 230 is higher than ever and personal body armor is warranted for five years, and after that, each officer must have his or her vest replaced.

“It is extremely important to raise funds for safety equipment to ensure that all of our offices in the line of duty are fully protected. When funding runs short, we are able to step in and assist with purchases of safety equipment so that all of our officers have what they need,” said Weisert.

