POINT PLEASANT — For 10 years, Dennis “The Heavy Metal Poet” Townsend has hosted an open mic night at the Point Pleasant Borough Library, and the most recent session was a celebration of the program’s 10-year anniversary.

“This evening offers the freedom to express yourself. It is a different atmosphere than many other open mic nights, which are starting to charge people for admission, even if you are performing,” said Townsend.

Townsend said he started this after going to a few other open mics around. He found that many did not have a welcoming atmosphere.

Open mic night is open and free to anyone from the public. Residents are able to read their poetry or play their music, among other talents. Townsend encourages any and all residents to come on by and join in the welcoming and fun environment he has crafted over the years.

While Townsend always brings pizza and drinks to each open mic, out of his own pocket, he went above and beyond with this one, also bringing desserts. Many regulars to the event also brought some treats to share with the crowd.

This event takes place once a month at the library, 834 Beaver Dam Road, and usually takes place on the first Thursday of the month from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Prior to COVID, the nights saw upward of 20 to 30 people stopping by either to test out their local talent or just to watch. According to Townsend, COVID was rough on the membership, but the program has been slowly regaining its numbers since.

At last Thursday’s show, the room was packed with over 20 people, each wanting to showcase either reading poetry or musical talents.

“We don’t care what you do. We don’t care if you tight-rope walk, belly dance, whatever. Anything is possible here,” said Townsend.

Townsend’s son, Logan, now 14, has been involved with his dad since it started.

“There’s been a lot of music over the years. I love everyone that comes through here. We accept everyone,” said Logan.

Townsend says he’s motivated to keep on going, “Anytime I think I am just going to hang it up, a new person shows up through word of mouth or promotional with the library. I’m like, ‘Really? You’ve heard of us?’ So they come the next month and the next month and I just keep this going.”

For a time, he believed he was going to have to fully hang this event up after he was diagnosed with cancer. However, with his cancer now in remission, he is back and better than ever to continue this open mic night.

Logan said, “I feel that everyone should get along. It doesn’t matter what race or sex you are. I have an open mind, I believe in almost anything, except for bad stuff. Everyone should get along, everyone should talk to each other, everyone should share their beliefs.”

