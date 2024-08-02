SEA GIRT — Guest lecturers Capt. Alex Jeyschune (retired) and Sgt. First Class Walter Hill (retired) of the National Guard 102nd Cavalry Regiment Association, The Essex Troop, out of West Orange, visited Sea Girt’s National Guard Militia Museum last Friday, July 26 to discuss the rich history of the unit and the role it played in World War II.

The association is a nonprofit organization “dedicated to the preservation of the lineage, artifacts and traditions of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s oldest cavalry regiment” while being “committed to maintaining a strong sense of history and comradeship for current and former Troopers and all military veterans by organizing social gatherings, sponsoring scholastic scholarships and supporting various veterans’ programs.”

“This is the fifth event (lecture) that we’ve held,” said Staff Sgt. Andrew Walker, command historian/curator with the museum. “The cavalry is one of our most storied units. They also have a very active veterans association…the windmill association unit and they’re also board members of our museum.”

“We’re very, very happy they were able to come down and speak on a beautiful Friday in the summer and we got a decent size turnout for our event,” he added.

The 102nd Cavalry Reconnaissance Squadron eventually became part of the New Jersey Army National Guard in May of 1893.

Prior to its involvement in World War II, the unit served as official military escorts at the inaugurations of Presidents Teddy Rosevelt, William McKinley and Woodrow Wilson, and was mobilized for federal service during the Mexican Border Campaign and World War I.

The squadron was activated before the United States entered World War II. It arrived on Omaha Beach as part of the D-Day invasion – being the one and only National Guard Unit from New Jersey that participated in D-Day – and fought until the end of the war.

