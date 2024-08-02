TRENTON — Four Ocean County men, including a Brick Township resident, have been charged with conspiring to illegally traffic in firearms, including privately manufactured handguns, in Ocean County, U.S Attorney Philip Sellinger announced on July 29.

James Hyres, 38, of Toms River, Dennis McMickle, 35, of Brick Township, James Opalenik, 51, of Ocean Gate and Edward Trost III, 36, of Toms River, are each charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to traffic in firearms and trafficking in firearms.

Hyres and McMickle have also been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

McMickle and Opalenik are also charged with one count of unlawfully possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Hyres and Opalenik were arrested on Monday in Ocean County. McMickle and Trost were already in custody in Monmouth County and Ocean County, respectively, on unrelated state criminal charges.

According to the complaint: from April 2024 through May 2024, Hyres, McMickle, Opalenik and Trost were members of a gun trafficking conspiracy that operated in and around Ocean County.

During that time, Hyres manufactured privately made firearms, also known as PMFs or “ghost guns,” for resale using various component parts, including firearm frames manufactured by Hyres using a 3D printer.

Hyres, assisted by McMickle and Trost, then sold PMFs and other traditional firearms for profit to others, including a confidential source working at the direction and supervision of the FBI.

Opalenik, assisted by McMickle, sold a semi-automatic rifle to the confidential source in the firearms trafficking conspiracy, authorities said.

McMickle also sold the confidential source a 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun in January 2024, authorities said.

The investigation revealed that none of these defendants held a federal license to deal or manufacture firearms. Hyres, McMickle and Trost each have prior felony convictions and are prohibited from possessing a firearm under federal law.

The counts of conspiracy to traffic in firearms, trafficking in firearms and possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon each carry a maximum potential penalty of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The count of unlawfully possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited agents with the FBI Newark Red Bank Jersey Shore Safe Streets Task Force, under the direction of FBI Special Agent in Charge James E. Dennehy, with the investigation leading to the charges and arrests. He also thanked the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Newark Field Division, the Lakewood, New Jersey, Police Department and the Toms River, New Jersey, Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ian D. Brater of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Criminal Division in Trenton.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.