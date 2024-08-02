BRADLEY BEACH — Between 2 and 2:10 p.m. on July 25 in the Bradley Beach Borough Hall, residents patiently waited to learn the outcome of the borough’s first attempt to sell the LaReine Avenue church property in an open public auction.

However, after 10 minutes, Borough Attorney Greg Cannon closed the live in-person auction without a single formal bidder for the four-lot property, so it’s back to the drawing board for Mayor Larry Fox and the borough council to determine the fate of the contested church property.

The bid package required a minimum bid of $3.5 million, which through deed restrictions held prospective developers responsible for the demolition of the property and the subdivision into four market-rate, single-family building lots.

The borough council approved the auction sale via resolution on June 26 in a 4-0-1 vote. Prior to the auction on Thursday, the borough did not receive any formal bidder registrations or preliminary deposits for the property, according to Cannon.

After the auction Mayor Larry Fox told The Coast Star, “I do think the best option is to demolish the site, create four lots and have a broker sell the four lots separately. I think it’s more democratic in that it gives more people the ability to bid on the property versus a smaller group that can bid on a total property which is a pretty big ticket item. So we are going to explore a few options, but that’s an option that I think is the most expeditious and fairest.”

This is the borough’s first official attempt at selling the former First United Methodist Church property at 317-319 LaReine Ave., after purchasing it for $1.3 million from the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association in January 2020.

In his July 26 newsletter, Mayor Fox cited three potential options for future dealings with the property. The first, lowering the bid threshold and otherwise keeping the same bid package. In the second option, he referred back to the borough’s plan for the property between December 2022 and October 2023, to demolish the site, prepare four conforming lots and sell them through an outside broker. The final potential option, he said, was to “hire a professional to market the site and execute.”

Council President Jane DeNoble remains confident in the borough’s asking price and remains adamant the borough can profit from the property.

“As with the sale of any property, the borough wants to maximize profit for our taxpayers. I’ve heard concerns raised about the minimum bid price request and suggestions that we should lower the price. However, there are additional variables to consider as we move forward… Bottom line, the borough should realize a million dollars of profit, or more, on this sale. We need to keep a strong focus on protections for our residents and we need to make sure we do this right,” Council President DeNoble told The Coast Star.

Additionally, she called for a preliminary subdivision approval by the Land Use Board to reduce carrying costs for potential developers and the need to “more effectively advertise” the property to maximize its eventual purchase price.

This is an excerpt of the print article.

