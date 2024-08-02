WALL TOWNSHIP — If you know a student who is without supplies heading into the 2024-25 school year, Campi Dental may just be able help.

The office’s Sponsor-a-Student has been running for roughly 15 years, Vice President of Marketing and Community Affairs Karen Campi told The Coast Star, and it’s back for another year to help collect backpacks.

“This is just one of our programs,” Campi said. “It’s been going on for years and years…our patients would run to Staples and bring in notebooks and pens and pencils, it’s just great.”

Campi Dental recommends a $30 donation per person, but accepts any monies provided for the drive. Last year, it increased its goal to sponsor 90 children and provide them with 90 backpacks in honor of their 90th anniversary. Campi told The Coast Star that the final tally reached 110 students fundraised for.

The dental office partners with their patient Kurt Becker for this campaign. Becker is a longtime patient at Campi Dental and owner of Becker School Supplies, a multi-generational family owned business, who has offered the needed school supplies at a below cost rate for this program. Instead of donating the supplies themselves, patients are now asked to donate funding for it.

“Everyone in our community is just so generous and loves to give,” Campi said. “This is a great opportunity to support (the kids).”

Three local organizations – the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County, of Asbury Park, Collier Youth Services, of Marlboro and the Mercy Center, of Asbury Park – will be provided with the filled backpacks and distribute them to children within their network that are in need of supplies.

Donations can be made by visiting the Campi Dental office at 2041 Route 35. Patrons can also call the office at 732-449-2228 to make a donation over the phone. The office website is campidental.com

Campi said, “When you have the opportunity to do this with some of the team members, or doctors and family members, you can tell these nonprofit organizations are grateful.”

