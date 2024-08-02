POINT PLEASANT BEACH — While no decisions have been made yet, the borough of Point Pleasant Beach recently sent out a mailer on the subject, asking the taxpayers of Point Beach for their input on the estimated $17 million proposal.

“The borough of Point Pleasant Beach is considering the purchase of several properties on Channel Drive…for the purpose of creating a public park with waterfront access,” the mailer says. “Acquisition and preliminary planning costs are estimated to be around $17,000,000.00.”

The current estimated cost of $17 million does not include the receipt of any potential grant funding, for which the borough administration intends to apply through New Jersey’s Green Acres Program, according to the flier.

“Before any potential grant funding is applied, the tax impact on an average residential home assessed at $571,000 will be approximately $91 annually for the next 25 years, in addition to your yearly tax increase,” said the borough in the flier.

“If the borough proceeds with this acquisition, it intends to submit applications for grant funding through the NJ Green Acres Program to offset costs,” the flier said.

According to the Department of Environmental Protection’s (NJDEP) website, the Green Acres Program’s mission is “to achieve, in partnership with others, a system of interconnected open spaces, whose protection will preserve and enhance New Jersey’s natural environment and its historic, scenic and recreational resources for public use and enjoyment.”

Borough Administrator Christine Riehl told The Ocean Star there would be a public discussion on the possible acquisition at the next council meeting, saying, “The flier was distributed by the Borough at the request of the Mayor and Council, and we plan to have a further discussion at our meeting scheduled for Aug. 20.”

Comments and concerns can be emailed to ppbsurveysubmit@gmail.com or left in the voice mailbox at 732-892-1118 extension 255. Responses will be considered if submitted on or before Aug. 9.

The mailer ends by advising that any responses are subject to the “provisions of the Open Public Records Act (OPRA).”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

