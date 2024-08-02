BAY HEAD — As the Bay Head School gears up for another school year, the district has been working hard on much-needed facility upgrades and improvements to school grounds.

A new preschool program will launch this September in partnership with Point Beach Prep. The class will be held in the Bay Head School annex, located at 136 Meadow Ave.

“With the addition of the preschool program to the school campus, we look forward to welcoming some new Sharks who will enhance our school culture and bring opportunities for collaboration with assemblies and some school events,” Bay Head School Principal Frank Camardo said.

Additionally, through a Local Recreation Improvement grant, totaling roughly $65,000, Bay Head School has enhanced outdoor recreation and physical education areas, including two renovated tennis courts with boundaries for four pickleball courts for students to enjoy.

Due to a second Local Recreation Improvement grant, the district will also add a new playground for pre-K and kindergarten students. While all this work continues, the custodial and grounds crew are beautifying school grounds with upgraded landscaping while ensuring the learning environments are safe, clean and healthy for the students returning on Thursday, Sept. 5, according to Camardo.

“As the tennis and pickleball courts are essential to the Bay Head School students’ extracurricular activities and use during physical education, this improvement also benefits the school community members who utilize the courts during off-school hours,” Camardo said. “Having a new and improved outdoor facility that promotes health and wellness will be a wonderful addition to the school and campus as well as all community stakeholders.”

