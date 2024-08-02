POINT PLEASANT – In keeping with the summer reading theme of “Adventure Begins at the Library,” the Point Pleasant Borough branch invited Housel Fun & Fitness to host a morning of exercise and storytelling.

The room of nearly 50 excited kids packed the library as Brittney Murro, one of the program presenters, led the crowd in an energizing and invigorating morning.

“There are an assortment of programs that Mark Housel, the creator and owner of the program has put together,” said Murro. “He just retired as a physical education teacher, but he’s received all kinds of awards. He is really put together and has crafted these programs that are a combination of fitness, sports, fun, educational programming, tying in some literacy programs so every program is a little bit different and tailored to the group we are coming to join.”

This program was the “Daring Adventures” program. Murro said this is a hybrid of four stories that are adventure-themed and has various fitness activities to go along with them.

“Kids will be engaging in the stories, but they will be doing some fitness exercise dancing, some games, some reenactments and roleplay, playing with pool noodles and hula hoops, all different things,” said Murro.

This is Murro’s third year being a part of the Housel Fun & Fitness. During the school year, she was an educator in the Tabernacle School District for the past 12 years. She currently teaches the Collaboratory/iSTEM program and the Gifted and Talented program. She was named Tabernacle Elementary School’s Governor’s Educator of the Year in 2015 and 2021.

“This is a great summer gig. I am a STEM teacher during the school year, so this is a perfect way to fill out the summer and travel around a little bit,” she further said.

Murro further said, “It is great to bring the community together at every opportunity we can. Getting them engaged, especially post-COVID, getting them out and about and moving around and connecting is huge.”

