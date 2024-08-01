MANASQUAN — In the early hours of July 31, a residential burglary led to a stolen car on McLean Ave, according to Manasquan Police Department Capt. Nicholas Norcia.

According to Capt. Norcia, an unknown amount of individuals entered the residence and stole personal items as well as a “newer model BMW.”

The Manasquan Police Department reminds all residents to lock all exterior doors, windows and vehicles.

“Criminals prey on people that are vulnerable and people that are comfortable and that happens a lot around here where people think ‘I can just leave everything unlocked’ so we try to prevent things like this when we can,” Capt. Norcia told The Coast Star.

Additionally, Manasquan Police Department reminds residents to follow the four steps of the 9 p.m. routine; remove valuables out of vehicles, lock vehicles, lock home and leave a light on outside.

The investigation is currently ongoing at this point in time. Anyone with information regarding the crime should contact Manasquan Police Department at 732-223-1000.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.