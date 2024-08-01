MANASQUAN — The annual Fireman’s Fair is underway at Mallard Park with rides, games, raffles, food and ice cold beverages flowing at the annual community event. Thousands of attendees of all ages flocked to Manasquan on a beautiful summer night on Tuesday, July 30 for the fair’s opening night.

The Fireman’s Fair, hosted by Manasquan’s Volunteer Engine Company No. 2, will be running daily until Saturday, Aug. 3 from 6 to 11 p.m. Each year, volunteers from both of Manasquan’s fire departments, the Manasquan Police Department, the Ladies Auxiliary, the Manasquan community and the Fireman’s Fair staff committee work together to ensure the tradition continues to succeed and bring visitors to the borough.

“The Fireman’s Fair is a unique event that defines what makes Manasquan the special town that it is. I enjoyed it as a kid myself and now I get to see the joy through the eyes of my children. It is a great tradition and a great community event that I hope everyone gets a chance to get out and enjoy,” Mayor Mike Mangan told The Coast Star.

Looking forward, Fire Co. Vice President and Fireman’s Fair Committee Chair Mike Galos is staying optimistic about the rest of the week and the weather forecasted for the remaining days of the fair.

With some rain on Wednesday and in the forecast, Galos calls “rain” a bad four-letter word.

“The weather has shifted so much over the past three days that it’s impossible to predict … Thursday looks great. Friday looks like a chance of a storm later, praying we get it in. Saturday looks humid with a chance of showers at any time during the day. It’s tricky for sure. We always push to open but the safety of the residents, fair goers and workers is our primary concern,” Galos told The Coast Star.Weather updates can be found on the official website,

.com or on the fair’s social media accounts (@ManasquanFair on Facebook and @squanfiremansfair on Instagram).

TRADITION, COMMUNITY

AND FAMILY FUN

Year after year, the Fireman’s Fair continues lasting traditions of thrilling entertainment for all ages with rides like The Zipper, Pharaoh’s Fury and Clouds Hanger.

While some attendees waited in extended ride lines to flash their mega pass bands, other attendees frequented the many carnival games that offered prizes like basketball jerseys, plush toys and even the next member of the family — a goldfish.

The fair draws attendees from all over; however for Manasquan families like the Del Guercios, the gathering is the annual tradition that brings the community together.

Sam Del Guercio told The Coast Star, “The best thing about the Fireman’s Fair is seeing the local community come together for a great time with great food and great fun.”

For Steve Del Guercio, it’s the “Tradition, community, family and fun” that have brought them to the fairgrounds for the past 30 years.

Many attendees seeking to elongate their sugar rush did so at the Manasquan Police Benevolent Association 284 food tent, filled with funnel cakes, cheese fries, cheeseburgers, chicken tenders and strawberry lemonade.

Other attendees visited the always popular Leggett’s beer tent. Music was courtesy of local band enjoy! on Tuesday night. Rounding out the week playing in the tent on Thursday is MMDA and Ron Nowak from the Salt Brothers. On Friday, rock and roll band Wavelength will take the stage and DJ Mike B will be the final performer to take the stage on Saturday night.

On Sunday, one lucky fairgoer will take away $25,000 in part of the fair’s iconic Super 50/50 Raffle. Tickets can still be purchased for $100, with a limit of up to 500 tickets. The final drawing will be on the last day of the fair.

The first Fireman’s Fair was held in the summer of 1974 by Volunteer Engine Company No. 2 on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Main Street, according to the fair’s website. After the fair was canceled in 1988 due to lack of attendance, it returned in 1998 and has continued to grow every summer since returning.

Tickets for the remaining days can be purchased at the fair’s gates; unlimited ride mega passes cost $60, nightly wristbands cost $30, a ticket bundle 32 cost $50 and a bundle of 12 cost $20. Rides are one to three tickets each.

VIEW PHOTOS OF 2024 FIREMAN’S FAIR