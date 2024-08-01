BELMAR — The Belmar Environmental Commission (BEC) is working to revitalize Silver Lake, as discussed in a presentation given by Councilwoman Caitlin Donovan, liaison to the BEC, at the July 23 council meeting.

The “very ambitious plan,” she said, seeks to restore and revitalize the lake across the street from Taylor Pavilion, located on Ocean Avenue between Fifth and Sixth avenues.

“Silver Lake has terrible water quality and is in crisis,” Councilwoman Donovan said. “Our plan is to make it a beautiful, useful lake with a balanced ecosystem that everyone in Belmar can enjoy. This will not only make it a recreation spot but will also increase property values and help restore management in flood abatement.”

The BEC established the Silver Lake subcommittee to provide a “forum for focused community collaboration to protect and develop Belmar’s natural resources at Silver Lake.”

The proposed plan to improve the lake includes several measures, including creating a living shoreline, stormwater runoff treatment and geese abatement. “Coincidentally, almost every other town has this in place and has had it in place – Belmar was an outlier here,” Councilwoman Donovan said.

The subcommittee has applied for over $3 million in grants from both public and private sources, Councilwoman Donovan said.

“Our plan is to hopefully fund as much as possible without taxpayer money…We are seeking funding (and) the good news there is that we have already made it through the first stage in all of those grants,” she said.

