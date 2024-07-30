POINT PLEASANT BEACH — According to a legal notice filed by Municipal Clerk Eileen Farrell, a special meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday in the second-floor meeting room of the municipal building, located at 416 New Jersey Ave.

“Please take notice that the Mayor and Council of the Borough of Point Pleasant Beach will hold a special meeting on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 at 10 a.m.,” the notice says. “The agenda insofar as it is known at this time is comprised of an Executive Session for legal advice on the following ordinance and then a public session to introduce the same…Formal action will be taken.”

The ordinance, ordinance 2024-17, is titled: “an ordinance of the borough of Point Pleasant Beach, Ocean County, State of New Jersey, amending chapter 31 (of the borough code) ‘small wireless facilities in public rights-of-way.'”