TOMS RIVER — Jared Krysiak, 34, will remain in jail with no bond, awaiting his next court hearing, following a detention hearing held on July 30 for the Brick Township resident who has been charged with hindering apprehension and desecration of human remains in relation to incidents in Toms River and Jackson Township.

The Brick Township resident detention hearing was held virtually before Judge Dina Vicari.

Eleni Demestihas, represented the state and said, “This defendant does clearly pose a risk to each and every defendant that comes forward to assist in this case and does pose a significant risk in the obstruction of the criminal justice system.”

Demestihas said during the detention hearing, that the state believes there are no conditions that are appropriate to release the defendant to.

According to the state, Krysiak has four prior probation violations.

Public Defender Danny Ljungberg, who represented Krysiak said, “I think we can all agree that this was essentially a house of terror. The victim KR (Kerry Rollason) was brutally murdered in the house, of which Mr. Krysiak had nothing to do with whatsoever.”

Ljungberg also noted that two individuals had guns, neither being Krysiak.

“Mr. Krysaik adamantly denies he had anything to do with the dismemberment of the body, though he does admit that he did clean up some of the blood and some of his vomit, where he vomited when he saw the scene. He was trying to keep it together to make sure he wasn’t the next victim and that none of the other people there were the next victim.”

On the four prior violations of probation, Ljungberg said, “The state notes the four prior violations of probation. I would note that it says four violations of probation, but it’s actually one violation on four cases, it was when he failed out of drug court and it was for a subsequent offense where he was imprisoned in New York.”

Judge Vicari recited facts of the case prior to announcing the result of the detention hearing.

“Part of the information that the court finds more relevant to this matter is that there has been indication that JK (Jared Krysiak), while in this house heard shots. Then he is being ordered by other people who live there and Mr. Johnston who doesn’t live there to leave the house. He’s out of that house and doesn’t have to return, there is no reason he would need to return. Even when there are some concerns to what happened in the house,” said Judge Vicari.

Judge Vicari said that the brutality of this charge, along with a violation of a release term or escalation played a part in the ruling.

“This court finds by clear and convincing evidence that there is no amount of monetary value, non-monetary conditions or combination that would assure this defendant’s appearance in court, protection or safety of person or community or that the defendant would not attempt to obstruct the criminal justice process,” said Judge Vicari.

Judge Vicari said that the court is going to grant the motion for pretrial detention.

An additional condition was added on that Krysiak may not have any contact with the other co-defendants in the matter.

Krysiak is due again in court at 11 a.m. on Aug. 20 in front of Judge Guy Ryan.

