BRICK TOWNSHIP — Andrew Borbotko, III, 44, of Lakewood, was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery on July 27, Brick Township Chief of Police David Forrester announced on Monday.

The charges stemmed from an investigation following a July 24 bank robbery at Santander Bank on Beaverson Boulevard. [Read Related Story]

A warrant was issued for Borbotko’s arrest in connection with the robbery on July 26, which ultimately resulted in Borbotko turning himself in without incident.

Borbotko was processed and logged into the Ocean County Jail.

Chief David Forrester acknowledged the Brick Township Police Department, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Department, Lakewood Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Red Bank Office for their cooperative efforts in connection with this investigation.

The Brick Township Police Department was dispatched at 12:15 p.m. on July 24 to the area between Brick Boulevard and Beaverson Boulevard, for a report of a bank robbery that had just occurred.

Police said the robber entered the bank, demanded money from the teller, and took an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was shown, according to police.

The police said the robber disguised their appearance with a white face mask and an umbrella. The robber was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black athletic joggers, white athletic shoes, lime green work gloves and a black backpack.

According to police, the robber fled on foot and was seen walking west in the area of Beaverson Boulevard.

The charges referenced above are merely accusations, and the press and public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law, according to the Brick Police Department.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.