BELMAR — The borough mayor and council, after holding a workshop discussion regarding affordable housing updates, passed four resolutions authorizing settlement agreements with the four intervenors to the borough’s declaratory judgment (DJ) action.

According to the presentation given by borough redevelopment counsel, the borough has achieved 99 units of its obligated 96 affordable housing units with the approval of these four settlement agreements.

The four settlement agreements, made by separate resolutions, designate final project agreements for the four intervenors to the borough’s DJ action: Mark Built Properties LLC; 613 Tenth Avenue LLC; Sackman/75 Rainey LLC; and Repetti/Russo Development.

The projects equate to 56 affordable housing units, with a total of 405 units. The remainder of the affordable housing units are acquired through other areas of the town that the borough was permitted to count toward its obligation, according to redevelopment counsel.

Tuesday night’s redevelopment update was given by the borough’s redevelopment counsel, McManimon, Scotland & Baumann LLC, which includes Joseph Baumann Jr., Frances McManimon and Leslie London, as well as Dan Banker, from NW Financial Group, LLC, who has been assisting with financial advice throughout negotiations with the intervenors.

The settlement projects are expected to result in a population increase of 838 full-time residents for three of the projects, according to Banker. The Mark Built project is estimated to generate 322 new residents, the Repetti/Russo project is estimated to generate 393 new residents and the Sackman project is estimated to generate 123.

The projects will consist of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, at different levels of affordability based on income. However, an exact breakdown of units for each project was not available at the time of the meeting.

According to London, the affordable housing units will be deed-restricted and the individuals who go into the units must be qualified. “We will have an administrative agent that will oversee and do annual interviews to make sure the people are still there.”

Baumann noted that the planning board will still have a role in these projects, “the same role as it does if any one of you were to make an addition to your house, or otherwise go before them for something that you have a right to do, they’ll be able to review the application in the same manner. We expect all these projects will go through a certain amount of design with the design committee and all the effort to make the facade as attractive as we can for Belmar.”

The redevelopment projects will also provide “intangible benefits,” according to the presentation, including “redevelopment of vacant and/or underutilized properties” and “increased support for local businesses.”

Infrastructure concerns were raised at public comment. However, according to Baumann, “The courts have concluded that the impact on your infrastructure is not a factor in meeting your obligation.” He said that “We confirmed that the water and sewer system is sufficient to accommodate these projects.”

Mayor Gerald Buccafusco also said that the borough “already has plans to improve water and sewer in certain areas, but it’s not something that’s going to be done in one year, or two years…I think by the time we see a building actually being constructed, I’m hopeful that the infrastructure will be improved quite a bit up to that point.”

Regarding the timeline, Baumann said that the timeline of the projects would “assume a year to get through financing, two years to build it, so call it three years before the first resident walks in. They’re all not going to happen at the same time. My estimate…was five to 10 years to get it all done.”

“The reason we’re doing this, I don’t want another four-story building there, but what I really don’t want is another 21-story building,” Council President Mark Levis said. “That’s the whole purpose of this is trying to make sure that we have control over what’s going to be put in. If we do nothing, we have no control.”

Councilwoman Caitlin Donovan asked what would happen if the council were to vote down the projects.

According to Baumann, there would have been a trial and the court would ultimately decide what it would permit on that particular site. He said that “We are confident that if we don’t settle, the resulting projects will be substantially larger and more deleterious on the municipality.

Fiscal analysis reports and the redevelopment presentation will be made available online through the borough’s eCode website.

MARK BUILT PROJECT

The approved final project for Mark Built Properties LLC, at River Road/Sixth Avenue and Main Street, saw an increase in units from its proposed project in 2021 to 139 total units. It now includes 24 affordable housing units, or 17%, and a decrease in building height.

The project will see its Main Street building constructed at four stories (42 feet) within 30 feet of Main Street, with five stories (54 feet) for the remainder of the triangular block, as well as 6,000 square feet of retail space. The River Road building will be five stories at 60 feet. Parking would go underneath the project with approximately 235 spots.

The market-rate condominium project will rent out its affordable units, Baumann said. “It’s a combination of condominium and affordable housing.”

The settlement project is estimated to increase the annual tax revenue to the borough and school district to $809,843, with estimated annual costs to the borough and school district at $391,101. The estimated annual net benefit is $419,000.

The current annual tax revenue to the borough and school district for this piece of property is $40,752.

The proposed project from Mark Built in 2021 was two six-story buildings (roughly 70 feet) and included a connecting walkway over River Road, with 131 total units and no affordable housing, along with 10,100 square feet of retail space. It had a 50-feet height cap within 30 feet of Main Street.

The settlement agreement for Mark Built, Resolution 2024-156, passed with a vote of 4-0-1, with Councilwoman Jodi Kinney recusing herself from the vote.

REPETTI/RUSSO PROJECT

The approved final project for Repetti/Russo Development “went through a number of iterations,” Baumann said, and reduced the number of total units by 52 and its height by one story, as well as adding 20 affordable housing units and a $2 million payment to the borough’s affordable housing trust fund in lieu of 10 units.

The project, on Route 35 between Eighth and 10th avenues, will be four stories with 198 total units, 20 of which will be affordable housing (10%), as well as 1,602 square feet of retail space. Parking will include 293 spaces underneath the pool on the first level.

In this case, the borough also had to negotiate for a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement, where the entity makes a payment to the borough (95%) and the county (5%) at 6.7% of the annual gross revenue for 30 years, to offset losses in tax revenue.

Additionally, the borough will enter into an agreement with the Belmar Board of Education (BOE) to share the PILOT revenue. Thirty percent of the annual service charge received from the Repetti/Russo project will be provided to the BOE on an annual basis. A resolution approving this agreement is expected on the agenda at the next council meeting.

“We’ve been able to demonstrate to them that, between their share of the condominium ratable and 30% of the PILOT, they should be made whole in terms of supporting any new school children that come into the school,” Baumann said.

The estimated PILOT revenue to the borough and school district is $488,700 (assumes sharing of 30% of PILOT revenues with the school district), with estimated annual costs at $379,475. The estimated net benefit is $109,000.

The current annual tax revenue to the borough and school district for this piece of property is $92,060.

The proposed project from Repetti/Russo in 2020 was a five-story building (four stories at 10th and Eighth) with 5,410 square feet of retail space and 514 parking spaces, including 250 total units and no affordable housing.

Should the project have gone into a builder’s remedy lawsuit, the developer would have asked for a larger project of 444 units at 21 stories, Baumann said.

The settlement agreement for Repetti/Russo, Resolution 2024-159, which was added to the night’s agenda after the meeting’s workshop discussion, was passed unanimously.

SACKMAN/75 RAINEY PROJECT

Baumann said that the settlement agreement for Sackman/75 Rainey LLC “caused us a lot of angst.” However, its 3-foot height and 11 total unit increase from its original 2021 project allows for 10 affordable housing units.

The project, at 708-710 Main St., will be four stories (54 feet) with 56 total units, 10 of which will be affordable housing (18%), as well as 3,753 square feet of retail space. Parking will include 76 spaces.

Similar to the Repetti/Russo project, the borough also had to negotiate for a PILOT agreement, this time at 10% of the annual gross revenue for 30 years. The borough will enter into an agreement with the Belmar BOE to share the PILOT revenue. Thirty percent of the annual service charge received from the Sackman project will be provided to the BOE on an annual basis.

The estimated PILOT revenue to the borough and school district is $190,000 (assumes sharing of 30% of PILOT revenues with the school district), with estimated annual costs at $159,088. The estimated net benefit is $30,800.

The current annual tax revenue to the borough and school district for this piece of property is $14,326.

The original proposed project from Sackman sought 45 units across 3-and-a-half stories (roughly 52 feet), with 4,675 square feet of retail space and no affordable housing.

The settlement agreement for Sackman/75 Rainey, Resolution 2024-158, was passed in a vote of 4-1, with Councilwoman Kinney voting against the resolution.

613 TENTH AVENUE LLC PROJECT

The settlement agreement for 613 Tenth Avenue LLC “the smallest project; this didn’t change significantly,” Baumann said Two of its 12 proposed units will now be designated as affordable housing, where it had none before.

Because 20% of the total units would technically be 2.4, the developer will make a payment to the borough’s affordable housing trust fund in the amount of $60,890.80 in lieu of the .4 unit.

The project will be four stories with 12 units, two of which will be affordable housing. Twenty-three parking spaces will be provided with no retail space.

The original proposed project had also been four stories with 12 units; however it had no affordable housing units and had 168 square feet designated for an ATM. The ATM has been removed with the settlement agreement.

The settlement agreement for 613 Tenth Avenue, Resolution 2024-157, was passed unanimously.

NEXT STEPS

Baumann finished his presentation by saying that “This is just the beginning of many, many votes both at the level of the municipality and at the planning board, because we’re going to have a lot of things to do.”

He noted that “action items” for the borough include a housing element and Fair Share plan and redevelopment plan amendments, as well as redevelopment/developer’s agreements, financial agreements and site plan approvals for intervenor projects.

Further, Baumann explained during public comment that the borough will have to amend the redevelopment plan for these particular projects, as three of them are in the Seaport Redevelopment Area.

“I think our intention is to repeal the redevelopment plan entirely and just have individual plans for these three projects. Then, that will be the end of our redevelopment plan experience,” he said. As part of the settlement agreement that already exists in redevelopment areas, this would not be considered “spot zoning,” he said.

“When we’re all said and done, we will have met our (obligation) number and exceeded it,” Baumann said. “As you see there, we will have more ratables than we have expenses, so there will be a net positive, fiscal impact, to the municipality and school district and we will be immune from builder’s remedies as we enter into the future.”

A fairness hearing with the court for approval of the settlement agreements with the intervenors and the settlement agreement between the borough and the Fair Share Housing Center is scheduled for Sept. 24.

BACKGROUND

The borough has been working to resolve unmet housing obligations to comply with state affordable housing requirements before the fourth round of such requirements commences July 1, 2025. As of December 2022, the borough was noncompliant with its affordable housing obligations.

As of 2018, the borough’s affordable housing obligation was set at 204 units. Through a Vacant Land Adjustment (VLA), which determines a municipality’s realistic development potential (RDP), the borough was able to lower its required obligation to 96 units.

Between 2011 to 2023, six projects with a total of 170 units were developed in the borough with only 12 affordable units included, where a minimum of 26 affordable units should have been required (15%).

Baumann said that, as previously reported regarding the 12 affordable units, “When we went to try and count those with the Fair Share Housing (Center), we determined that they were not entirely compliant with the current rules.”

“I will tell you that we’ve been engaged with that property or their lawyer for about two weeks and they’re working very closely with us to rectify that situation, so I feel really positive about that property owner and those 12 units,” he said.

As a result, he continued, Fair Share Housing has agreed to count those 12 units as part of the borough’s obligations. “We have some work to do with them…it’s a problem that’s being resolved,” he said.

By not opting into its affordable housing obligations, the borough had opened itself up to builder’s remedy lawsuits, which seek to argue to the courts that a redeveloper could assist in meeting the borough’s unsatisfied constitutional affordable housing obligation by constructing higher density housing at their property.

“The builder’s remedy lawsuits were coming to Belmar, that was without a doubt,” Baumann said, noting the suits recently filed in other municipalities such as Palisades Park. “Then, if they weren’t, the Fair Share Housing (Center), we were now on their radar, they would have been filing lawsuits as well.”

In the case of a builder’s remedy lawsuit, the borough would lose all control of its zoning and is decided by courts. “The developer in those cases would have to commit to 20% affordable housing units, which means their projects would have to be bigger. (Our settlements) have projects that are less than 20%, which has been approved by Fair Share, but in that case you’d have to hit the 20%,” Baumann said.

“There was no doubt, at least in 2019, that the borough was exposed…there is no doubt that we would have been facing a builder’s remedy lawsuit and Fair Share Housing lawsuit, and there’s no doubt that that would have been a worse situation than (this).”

In 2022, the borough had been in negotiations with four redevelopers: Mark Built; Sackman/75 Rainey; 613 Tenth Avenue; and Repetti/Russo Development. None of these projects had affordable housing units.

“In at least a couple of those cases, when we explained to them that we were not prepared to allow the size and scope of those projects, they reminded us that they had builder’s remedy alternatives, so it was a bit of a race to the court house, frankly, to put ourselves into an offensive position as opposed to a defensive position,” Baumann said.

The borough filed a DJ action with the state on March 2, 2023 to satisfy its constitutional obligation to provide affordable housing, as set forth by the state’s Supreme Court in the Mount Laurel decision. Once a DJ action is filed, the courts are authorized to provide temporary immunity to the municipality against builder’s remedy lawsuits. The DJ action also consolidates all multi-family developers into a single lawsuit to allow for a more comprehensive resolution, as well as develops a Housing Element and Fair Share Plan.

According to the presentation, approximately 350 municipalities in the state have settled with the Fair Share Housing Center. DJ actions have also been filed in recent years by nearby municipalities such as Spring Lake, Sea Girt and Bradley Beach.

NEXT MEETING

Borough council meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

More information about council meetings can be found online at belmar.com.