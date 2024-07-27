POINT PLEASANT — The mayor and council have adopted an ordinance amendment requiring utilities to repave the entire width of the roadway if repairs require digging up and damaging the road surface.

Over the last year, the borough has been repaving sections of roads after repairs were done to underground gas lines and water pipes. Many streets have been torn up and have asphalt patchwork, making the roads ugly and bumpy to drive on.

To help combat this patchwork from becoming a permanent standard in the borough, the mayor and council unanimously introduced an ordinance requiring any agency to repave the entire section of the roadway, and not just patch up the hole that was dug.

The ordinance amendment includes a section stating that Point Pleasant understands that repairs need to be made to pipes but also believes “it appropriate and necessary to protect and preserve newly paved roadway service life, roadway safety and the need for costly repairs.”

Therefore, the ordinance adds, “If a permit is issued as a result of emergency conditions…the permittee shall be required to repave the full width of the roadway in accordance with the standards set forth hereinabove, for the entire length of the trench, plus ten (10) feet in both directions of the beginning and end of the trench edge.”

Mayor Robert Sabosik previously said, “This is when somebody goes onto a street that has been paved within a certain period of time…If somebody moves in and they have to install a new water hookup, we are no longer allowing a small repair due to the fact small repairs tend to shrink and cave-in, to a certain extent due to constriction of the asphalt.”

