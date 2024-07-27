POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Members of the Mayors Wellness Campaign and non-members alike gathered at the Woman’s Club of Point Pleasant on Monday to assemble dozens of personal care packages, which were then donated to help locals in need.

A dozen participants packed the 150 red care packages with personal care items, like shampoo, body wash, dental care products and more. The day’s volunteers included June Cuzzo, the chair of the Mayors Wellness Campaign in Point Pleasant Beach. She explained the impetus of this particular project within the wellness campaign.

“We had a dozen volunteers — both core campaign members and non-members — it was great. We put together 150 packages, and they’re going to St. Gregory’s Pantry…in the basement of St. Mary’s (by-the-Sea).”

“What St. Gregory’s will do is…deliver to all our group homes, as well as some shut-in seniors. They also have a storefront; there are some families in need that do their shopping at the pantry. But, for those people that can’t get to the pantry, they call in their orders,” said Cuzzo. “A person on the phone in the pantry takes their order and puts it on the checklist.”

Mayor Doug Vitale, who is the first Point Beach mayor to kickstart a Mayors Wellness Campaign, said that access to such personal care products is a “necessity” that some parts of the population have limited access to.

“The Mayors Wellness Campaign is always looking for ways to contribute to the community,” he said. “Thanks to several donors, we were able to put together these care packages for St. Gregory’s food pantry. Access to basic hygiene products is a fundamental necessity that many of us take for granted. These packages will not only help individuals maintain their health, but will also enhance their overall well-being.”

