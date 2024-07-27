BAY HEAD — The annual Mayor’s Cup aims to set sail on Aug. 3, when residents from the town can race their vessels around Twilight Lake.

This annual event sees Bay Head residents race their canoes, kayaks or paddle boards around Kellogg Island in Twilight Lake, for a chance to have their names engraved onto a plaque that will be displayed at Bay Head Borough Hall for the year.

Registration begins at 4 p.m. at the corner of Lake Avenue and Twilight Road, with the races beginning at 5 p.m. There will also be smaller awards given to first, second and third place for each vessel category.

A cookout celebration will also be held at the starting line on the shores of Twilight Lake, where grillable items and other refreshments will be provided.

This event is free to all residents and open to the public. Residents of all ages are welcome to participate and attend.

Awards will be given to first, second and third place for each heat, along with best spectator.

Mayor William Curtis said the event, which started in 2020, began very small, but especially after last year, the event has grown exponentially, with many residents coming out to not only race, but to show support to fellow neighbors and community members.

Mayor Curtis also said that some of the previous winners of the event have been winning since the race’s inception, and anticipates other residents will be “gunning” for a chance at victory this year.

“The Mayor’s Cup races are fun. It brings people out to race and spectate and enables many to see the beauty of our lake and to take advantage of one of the wonderful natural resources Bay Head has to offer. It is healthy fun,” said Mayor Curtis.

For more information, visit facebook.com/bayheadlife.

