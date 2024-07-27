BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Mayor and Council honored Sofia Gonzales-Trelles for earning her Girl Scout Gold Award at the Tuesday, July 23 council meeting.

Mayor Lisa Crate said, “We are honoring Sofia tonight in recognition of her earning the Girl Scout Gold Award, which is the highest achievement in Girl Scouts. We are in appreciation for all that you do for our community.”

Gonzeles-Trelles said, “I started a music engagement program over at the Brick Senior Center. I partnered up with the Mayor’s Student Advisory, National Honor Society and students in my grade and younger grades who wanted to get involved with our community.”

She said that 20 percent of Brick Township’s residents are over the age of 65.

“Back in 2021 I lost my grandmother to Alzheimer’s and that’s what set me down studying neural science and dementia as a whole. I’m actually going off to college in Pittsburgh to study neural science,” said Gonzales-Trelles.

Gonzales-Trelles received a certificate of commendation that said, “In recognition of your earning the Girl Scout Gold Award which is the highest achievement in the Girl Scouts and in appreciation of all of your contributions to both the Girl Scouts and our entire community.”

