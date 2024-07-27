BRICK TOWNSHIP — Kimmy Kenny of Brick Township, who is a 2024 graduate of Brick Township High School, was one of seven high school students awarded scholarships from the Sharing Network Foundation. Earlier this month, they were presented the scholarships at NJ Sharing Network’s headquarters in New Providence.

Kenny will be attending Ocean County College (OCC) and told The Ocean Star that she plans to attend OCC for two years before transferring into a four year college.

According to the Sharing Network, the scholarships are made available due to several of the organization’s family and partner funds including the Jim Rhatican Scholarship Fund, which Kenny received.

Kenny told The Ocean Star, “I was beyond excited to receive this scholarship. I found out I won from a phone call I had received after working a six-hour shift at my job at Rita’s. I started screaming in my car and immediately called my mom. I have never won anything before, and we both started squealing and jumping when I got home. She knew how important this is to me because I advocate for organ and tissue donations so much.”

According to the Sharing Network via a press release, “Kimmy’s understanding and advocacy for organ and tissue donation stem from her firsthand experiences and aspirations. Inspired by a childhood skin graft surgery that was made memorable by her mother and compassionate doctors, Kimmy aims to become a cardiovascular transplant physician.”

Kenny said that organ and tissue donations are important because they save lives and are the difference between someone existing to living.

“I decided I wanted to be a cardiovascular transplant surgeon because of this reason. I want to change lives. I also have a huge interest in the heart because my mom struggles with cardiovascular issues, and when I’m studying surgery videos in my free time, cardiovascular surgeries interest me the most.” said Kenny.

Kenny said that the difference between someone waking up to nurses and waking up to their family is what compels her.

