POINT PLEASANT — The Olympics came to the shore this weekend, as the Kiwanis Club of Point Pleasant hosted a free day camp called Kiwanis: Go for the Gold.

This camp invited children and families to come out to Pleasure Park in Point Pleasant Beach over the weekend to participate in a slew of activities and sporting events.

Patty Camme, public relations of Kiwanis, said each year, Kiwanis holds a camp day either for the community or a specific organization. In past years, the camp has invited organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters out for a day of fun and games. This year, the camp was open to the residents of the Point Pleasant Beach and Borough communities.

“They have all different stations. We made it an Olympic theme, ‘Go for the Gold,’ and each group of kids had their own teams, called basketball or swimming. Each team named themselves after an Olympic sport,” said Camme.

A variety of stations were available for the kids to participate in, such as a variety of crafts. Local business Wish Upon a Jar donated its time to offer a station, where they had the kids make “beautiful artwork,” according to Camme. Another local business, Red House Music, helped kids craft musical instruments and then play a song with said instruments.

The event also had therapy dogs from Bright & Beautiful. Top That! Donuts, Baron’s Bagels and SheShed Eatery also all donated food to the event.

Over 50 kids from the community came out to the event. Camme said, “It was amazing. It is just part of putting the unity back inside of community, showcasing how and what Kiwanis does and how we can bring different businesses and community members together for a day of good.”

Also as part of the event, Kiwanis asked attendees to bring laundry detergent, soap and other cleaning products to donate to the Kiwanis district’s project, tackling youth homelessness.

“To see (the kids) coming with bars of soap and dish detergent and laundry detergent, it was just a really nice way to have some fun, give back to the community and showcase what Kiwanis is all about,” said Camme.

Camme further said, “The whole community came together to make this happen. Kiwanis streamlined everything, but it was really the community coming together to make this what it is.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.