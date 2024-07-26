POINT PLEASANT — Construction hours have been limited to Monday through Saturday in Point Pleasant Borough.

At its meeting on July 15, the mayor and council unanimously passed an ordinance which added hours during which third party contractors “shall not begin before 8 a.m. and be completed by 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.”

No construction is allowed on Sundays and federal holidays. This only applies to third party contractors. Residents are free to build on Sundays and federal holidays.

Offenders of the ordinance, as determined by the municipal court, will be fined a minimum of $1,000 per day per violation.

Another ordinance amendment prohibits construction work and demolition activity, excluding emergency work, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

Mayor Robert Sabosik previously explained during the meeting, “This is a revision for the operational hours of contractors in and out of town.”

He further said after Superstorm Sandy, there was a significant need to rebuild many homes quickly in the town, which is why the borough allowed construction all week. However, with “98 percent” of that construction done in the town, Point Pleasant will now prohibit contracted construction work on Sundays along with limited hours throughout the week.

