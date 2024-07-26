BRADLEY BEACH — Amid financial disarray and lack of progress in the budget, Councilwoman Kristen Mahoney introduced a vote of no confidence against Mayor Larry Fox that passed in a 4-1 vote after the council voted down the budget at the Wednesday, July 24 Bradley Beach borough council meeting.

While a vote of no confidence is non-binding, it is a concrete statement of the council’s dissatisfaction in the mayor’s ability, with several council members citing their frustration with Mayor Fox’s handling of this year’s budget prior to voting.

Before an affirming vote of no confidence, Councilman Al Gubitosi stated, “For no other reason, solely focused on the impossible to understand budget impasse we’ve dealt with for four months.”

“Based on the budget, the DPW negotiations and our lack of communication I vote yes,” said Councilwoman Mahoney affirming her vote of no confidence in Mayor Fox.

The vote of no confidence came shortly after the 2024 budget was voted down for the eighth consecutive time since it was first presented in April. Councilwoman Mahoney revealed that Mayor Fox proposed a new budget prior to the meeting, however, the numbers “didn’t add up” resulting in the council’s continued confusion and persistence in voting down the budget.

Before voting down the budget, Councilwoman Mahoney stated, “If you always do what you’ve always done, you’ll always get what you always got… the numbers we have do not add up…we are on our third set of revised budget numbers, none of which include the concerns from this council.”

Councilman Al Gubitosi revealed that, in a formal five-page letter, he alerted the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) and the state office of the comptroller of his many concerns regarding the borough’s current fiscal management.

In the letter, according to Councilman Gubitosi, he highlighted among other concerns “the last two years of financial mismanagement that has led to a $1.6 million drain on our surplus” and the 2022 audit and financial statement that “misrepresented our (the borough) cash on hand.”

According to Mayor Fox, each member of the council would start receiving fines up to $25 a day from the DCA until the budget is passed, beginning on August 1.

Throughout the unsuccessful four-month budget process, the council has repeatedly emphasized their desire to meet with Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Richard Gartz, who was present in Borough Hall for the budget presentation on April 10. After fielding a question from the public Mayor Larry Fox revealed that Gartz would meet with the council at the budget hearing, after the budget is successfully introduced by the council.

In addition to the absence of communication with the CFO, council members have protested the Borough’s financial team and their responses to questions regarding the proposed budget.

“The mayor simply presents his budget for introduction at every council meeting, he’s now done this for four consecutive months. He does this each time without allowing the council access to our department heads or to the CFO. I explained to the public that the mayor has a team that ‘responds’ to our questions but doesn’t ‘answer’ our questions,” stated Councilman Gubitosi.

Council President DeNoble stated “Nothing has changed since the last meeting, so therefore my vote will not change.”

In the four months since the original budget presentation it has been evident the council will not fold their questions or concerns, regardless of fines or penalties, until they are entirely sure the budget is fiscally responsible. The budget will likely be voted on again at the council’s next meeting on August 14.

“With all of this clear evidence of financial mismanagement, how can this council not ask questions about the accuracy and appropriateness of the current proposed budget,” said Councilman Gubitosi.

