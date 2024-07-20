BRICK TOWNSHIP — A suspect has been arrested following a string of burglaries at businesses in Ocean and Monmouth counties.

Todd M. Lansing, 46, of Brick Township, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted burglary and one count of burglary to three commercial businesses in Brick Township. He also was charged with three counts of criminal mischief, two counts of possession of burglary tools and one count of theft, on July 2, Brick Township Chief of Police David Forrester announced.

Lansing was processed and lodged into Ocean County Jail, Toms River.

According to a press release, the charges stemmed from a multi-jurisdictional investigation that began in March following a rash of commercial burglaries that occurred throughout Ocean and Monmouth counties.

Chief Forrester acknowledged the Brick Township Police Street Crimes Unit, Point Pleasant Borough Police Department and the Brielle Police Department for their cooperative efforts in connection with this investigation.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.