BAY HEAD — Scow Ditch, the long, narrow waterway that connects the Barnegat Bay to Twilight Lake, will see a significant renovation done to both the bulkhead and the boardwalk area.

Located immediately south of Bridge Avenue, alongside Scow Ditch, are two existing timber bulkhead and boardwalk structures, both of which are deteriorating and in need of replacement.

The length of the bulkhead/boardwalk in need of replacement is approximately 74 feet on the west side and 87 feet on the east side of Scow Ditch. The bulkheads and boardwalks are critical structural components necessary for the protection of nearby assets and for maintaining public access along Scow Ditch.

The project will consist of engineering design, advertisement and bidding and construction inspection services; construction services; and environmental permitting services as required.

More specifically, construction services shall include removal and disposal of existing timber boardwalk and bulkhead; construction of a new vinyl bulkhead; construction of a new timber boardwalk (existing benches to be saved and reinstalled) and site restoration.

The total estimated cost of the project is $450,000 and will be broken down into: engineering design, advertisement and bidding and construction inspection services, $40,000; environmental permitting, $40,000; application/permit fees, $10,000; and construction, $360,000.

Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci told The Ocean Star, “This money is coming from remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Ocean County still had. Mayor (William) Curtis and the council were sharp enough to realize this money was still available where many other towns did not and directed me to contact the county to request funds. The county evaluated the immense need for this project for the public safety and welfare and awarded us $450,000 to fund this.”

This means the project is fully funded by the county and is not at any extra cost to the taxpayer.

Scow Ditch provides a tidal connection to the Barnegat Bay and is a significant open space within Bay Head. Scow Ditch, and this site in particular, are designated as public access locations within the Borough’s Municipal Public Access Plan.

This plan, which has been approved by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP), discusses preservation and enhancement of access to tidal waters and shorelines and includes critical access points to Barnegat Bay along Scow Ditch.

These bulkheads around Scow Ditch are critical to maintaining embankment stability along Scow Ditch and erosion/scour prevention. Further deterioration of these bulkheads could lead to severe erosion of this area, limiting access to the public and risking damage to nearby assets.

