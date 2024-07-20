POINT PLEASANT — Boat Point Drive, which has been hit with significant flooding and damage since Superstorm Sandy, will be substantially renovated with new flooding and damage mitigation measures thanks to a $199,000 grant from federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

New inlets, manholes and tide flex valves as well as raising of the road at a location approximately 150 feet from the intersection of Bay Isle Drive on Boat Point Drive in the Bay Head Shores neighborhood. The road will be raised between 9 inches and 1 foot at the low point of the road.

There will also be yard and driveway restoration included as part of the project. This location was chosen as it is the sole access point for 57 lots and is flooded on a regular basis. The work should improve but not completely eliminate the flooding condition at that location, officials said.

The funds will be allocated accordingly: $20,800 for survey, design, bidding work and $19,000 for contract administration and observation for a total cost of $39,800. Construction is estimated to be around $159,200 for a total project cost of $199,000.

Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci said, “This money is coming from remaining ARPA funds that Ocean County still had. Mayor (Robert) Sabosik and the council are always on the lookout for grant money and were smart enough to realize this money was still available where a lot of other towns did not and directed me to contact the county to request funds.”

He said Ocean County evaluated the high need for this project for the public safety and welfare and awarded the borough with $199,000 to fully fund it.

