BAY HEAD — While school may be out, laughs and cheers can still be heard over at Bay Head School, due to the Bay Head Summer Camp launching in full swing.

Having started on July 1, the camp has open enrollment until it ends on Aug. 8. Camp takes place every Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon.

Camp Director Rachael Scott said, “The camp is a fun place for kids to hang out and socialize with each other.”

Each day brings a new slew of fun and excitement for the campers. Wednesdays tend to be ‘Water Wednesdays’ where the kids play with water balloons and various other water games, such as a slip-and-slide.

“The kids really love the water balloons, that is always a highlight,” said Scott.

The camp also does various crafts everyday, but if a kid does not want to participate in one activity, they are able to do something else. The camp is designed to accommodate a kid’s needs and give them the best experience.

Currently, there are roughly 25 kids enrolled in the camp, and the camp has about six counselors. Scott said, “It is nice and manageable so we always have eyes on them, which also allows the kids to do what they want to do because we have so many people watching and playing with the kids.”

The camp is open to children ages 5 through 12. Bay Head residents are not the only children allowed in the camp. The camp is open to children and grandchildren of both Bay Head residents and summer renters, along with any student enrolled at Bay Head School.

The camp costs $200 per child. The fee is non-refundable.

Campers must be picked up by noon. Parents and guardians must notify the camp staff in advance if a camper is being picked up by a person other than their parent/guardian.



Campers must also bring their own water and a snack, which must be nut-free due to allergies.

The camp also encourages campers to wear appropriate footwear for all outdoor activities and come with sunscreen applied.

“This is something fun for the community. Not only are the residents kids here, we have a lot of families who are renters who are just here for the summer. So it allows their kids to meet others who they normally wouldn’t hang out with,” said Scott. “It can also give parents connections with one another.”

