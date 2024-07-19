WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Knights Family Foundation (WKFF) will hit the links once again this year for its annual family outing to fundraise for the township’s youth and high school athletics programs.

The outing will take place Monday, Aug. 12, starting at 10 a.m. at Eagle Oaks Golf and Country Club, located at 20 Shore Oaks Drive, Farmingdale, and will consist of nearly nine hours of activities such as a round of golf, a BBQ, swimming, pickleball and tennis, cocktail hour and a dinner with a silent auction.

“We decided as an organization that we could do a lot of good things for football,” said WKFF Secretary Ken Dadd. “But, we could do a lot of great things throughout youth and high school sports.”

Dadd emphasized the importance of the family-oriented event that includes several activities throughout the day; he said that due to the numerous activities, the first annual outing had “an influx of wives and spouses.” WKFF rented out 15 pool cabanas for this year’s event to meet the demand.

The organization’s mission is to “help all youth to high school student athletes of Wall Township by means of fundraising and partnering with local businesses to provide the best athletic experiences and opportunities our community deserves,” according to its website.

Dadd said “We wanted to broaden our scope of what we wanted to put our efforts towards and get all sports involved.”

