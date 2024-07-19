SEA GIRT — Ray Litzinger, owner of Ray’s Cafe at 523 Washington Blvd., was honored in a proclamation by the mayor and borough council at the Wednesday, July 10, meeting, in recognition of the commitment, dedication and support he and his business provide to the community.

Mayor Donald Fetzer read, “It is with great honor and admiration that we recognize individuals whose dedication and commitment continue immeasurably to the vibrant spirit and cohesion of our community…(the proclamation) serves as special recognition to Ray Litzinger, owner and operator of Ray’s Cafe since 1993.”

The proclamation honored the shop as a “beacon of warmth and camaraderie” throughout Sea Girt, generously supplying to a number of the borough’s yearly events including Night Out Against Crime, the Antique Car Show and the annual Beach Sweep and Christmas Tree Lighting.

Aside from showing support through food and drink, Ray’s Cafe aids nonprofit organizations’ missions by providing monetary assistance.

He has raised over $3,000 for the Wounded Warrior Project, an organization that supports veterans and active-duty service members; in addition to “never refusing local fundraising groups” such as for Sea Girt Elementary School’s eighth-grade graduation breakfast and annual Washington D.C. trip, as well as to Manasquan High School.

“…The citizens of Sea Girt do hereby proclaim our sincere appreciation and gratitude to Ray’s Cafe for his outstanding contributions to our community,” said Mayor Fetzer. “We commend him for his tireless efforts, generosity and unwavering dedication in making Sea Girt a great place for all.”

