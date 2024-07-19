POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A Point Pleasant Beach teenager is flying high after receiving his Private Pilot Certification, continuing what has become a family tradition of aviation.

Max Esposito, 16, is now certified as a private pilot with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). He is currently rated to fly a glider, but said he is anticipating diving into his powered-aircraft rating next.

“I’m a pilot for UPS (United Parcel Service),” said Dean Esposito, Max’s father and a pilot in his own right. “I was in the military, I was a corporate pilot, I flew for a couple wealthy families around the world — royal families. I was with Prudential Financial, and now I’m with UPS — that’ll be the endgame for me in particular.”



He explained his own background in flight as well as what it took to get Max prepared for his private pilot certification ride in a glider, which he took and passed as early as possible — his 16th birthday on July 7.

“Max decided to start flying; he’s considering it professionally, and possibly going to Air Force Academy or the Naval Academy,” said the elder Esposito. “He set a goal earlier this year to solo as fast as possible in a glider. A powered airplane tows the glider up, and at a specific altitude a release lever is pulled and it releases the glider into the air.”

“Per FAA mandate and regulation, you can’t take your FAA private pilot certification any earlier than your 16th birthday,” he said. “We were able to get all his training done, coordinate with the FAA and his flight instructors and the flight school to take his private pilot check ride on his 16th birthday, which was July 7.”

Max explained to The Ocean Star the feeling of being certified as a private pilot at such an early age, as well as the things he enjoys most about the activity.

“It feels good,” said Max, who has yet to take automobile driving lessons. “I definitely think it’s a good accomplishment, especially because I could fly before I can even drive.”

