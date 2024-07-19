BAY HEAD — The shores and waters of Twilight Lake will light up once again this August as the ninth annual Glimmer of Hope returns to Bay Head.

Run by the Bay Head Business Association, the event invites the whole community out on Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. with lanterns in hand as residents “join your community for an inspiring and memorable night with your own reflective hope, wish or prayer,” according to the event’s flier.

A rain date for the event will be Aug. 11.

Allison Feehan, president of the Bay Head Business Association, said this event launches paper lanterns onto the waters of Twilight Lake.

Lanterns can be purchased at the Manasquan Bank on Bridge Avenue for $10 prior to the event. Residents are encouraged to decorate their lanterns. All funds collected from these lanterns are used in events in the community, such as movie nights in the park.

“People usually give a dedication to a loved one who has crossed over and is no longer with us or it is like a family lantern of good wishes and hope,” said Feehan.

Feehan further said, “The business association really likes to do things that involve the community. Businesses themselves like to make sure we are engaging the community and our customers.”

“It does offer hope to people. It recognizes those who have passed over and who are no longer with us,” said Feehan.

The Bay Head Business Association also works with Bay Head School to select two children who either excel in the sciences or have a passion for sciences in school. These children are offered Bay Head Bucks, which is a fake currency that can be used in a variety of local businesses in the town. This is another way the funds go back into the community through this event, according to Feehan.

“We engage the kids because the Bay Head School does a lot of work around Bay Head and in Twilight Lake…because it is science based and it is the lake, we try to engage the science kids, recognizing them from a science perspective,” said Feehan.

For more information, visit instagram.com/ilovebayhead to stay up to date on all events in Bay Head.

