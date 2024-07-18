BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township’s director of recreation was arrested this week and charged with stealing money paid for permits to use recreational facilities, including municipal ballfields.

Daniel Santaniello, 46, of Brick Township, was charged on July 17 with theft and uttering a forged instrument relative to his position as Brick Township’s director of recreation, according to a joint announcement issued by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Police Chief David Forrester.

Santaniello has served as the director of recreation for Brick since 2015. According to DataUniverse, Santaniello’s annual salary in 2021 was $121,066. According to govsalaries.com, Santaniello’s annual salary in 2023 was $133,408.

Business Administrator Joanne Bergin told The Ocean Star on Thursday that Santaniello has been suspended without pay, pending the completion of the ongoing investigation.

Mayor Lisa Crate released a statement: “This is truly a sad day for Brick Township. I trust that the police department and Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office are thoroughly investigating these charges and will uncover all of the facts related to them. The township takes very seriously any allegations involving the misuse of township funds and will work in close partnership with law enforcement to ensure taxpayer dollars are safeguarded from abuse.”

Santaniello could not be reached for comment.

These charges are the result of a joint investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad, Brick Township Police Department, Brick Township Police Department Internal Affairs Unit and the Brick Township Police Department Detective Bureau.

According to a press release, the investigation revealed that in his position as Director of Recreation, Santaniello was responsible for issuing permits to private organizations for utilizing the township’s recreational facilities, including the township’s various softball fields.

Private organizations wishing to utilize the fields were charged fees for their usage. The investigation further revealed that Santaniello required certain organizations wishing to use the township’s fields to pay him directly in cash, rather than issuing checks to the township.

Instead of depositing the cash into the township’s accounts, Santaniello kept the monies for himself. In order to conceal his theft, Santaniello provided the private organizations who paid him with fraudulent permits.

On July 17, Santaniello was taken into custody at his residence without incident by detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad and Brick Township Police Department.

He was processed and served with the charges via summons pending an upcoming first appearance in Ocean County Superior Court.

Prosecutor Billhimer in a press release said, “This investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information concerning Santaniello’s conduct is urged to contact Detective Joseph Mitchell of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad at 732-929-2027, extension 3532, or Lieutenant Paul Catalina of the Brick Township Police Department at 732-262-1100.”

Prosecutor Billhimer and Chief Forrester commend the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad as well as the Brick Township Police Department, Brick Township Police Department Internal Affairs Unit, and Brick Township Police Department Detective Bureau, for their collaborative efforts in connection with this investigation.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.