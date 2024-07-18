SPRING LAKE — The Borough of Spring received a bid last week for the former Wells Fargo bank building, located at the corner of Third and Morris avenues, that is to be converted into a restaurant/affordable housing use.

“We got one response to that bid. We are pretty excited about that response…Our professionals are looking at it for its responsiveness and the responsible bidder so statutorily, financially, things that we have to do our due diligence on,” said Mayor Jennifer Naughton.

The joint-bidders are Marilyn Schlossbach of Marilyn Schlossbach Catering & Events in Asbury Park and Brett Morgan from Asbury Fresh markets.

Council President Brendan Judge and Councilman Joseph Erbe shared similar sentiments, expressing their excitement and enthusiasm for the next steps in terms of meeting, creating a strategy and acquiring more information from the bidder.

“I’m very excited about this proposal,” said Erbe. “The vision of the bidder, I think is a wonderful restaurant in town in terms of the way it looks, and the menu I think will really match well with our goals for the town; and I’m optimistic that our professionals are going to find that it meets all the statutory requirements.”

“We hope that we will get some good news from our professionals on that bid, and that we will be in a position to talk more about it very soon,” said the mayor.

Check out our other Spring Lake stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.