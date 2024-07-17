Julie Rizzitello, 36, of Brick Township, is now facing additional charges of having a sexual relationship with another student beginning in 2017, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Wednesday.

Rizzitello has been charged with one count of second-degree Sexual Assault and one count of third-degree Witness Tampering.

As a result of the continued investigation, it has been revealed that the alleged criminal conduct by Rizzitello began in 2017 with another student, the Prosecutor’s Office release read. On multiple occasions in Brick Township, Rizzitello allegedly engaged in various sexual acts with the second victim, according to the release.

The collaborative investigation resulted in charges being filed both in Monmouth (on the Wall offense) and Ocean (on the Brick offense) counties.

Rizzitello was arrested without incident Wednesday July 3 and transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI), where she remains incarcerated pending a detention hearing scheduled to take place in Monmouth County Superior Court on Tuesday, July 23, before the Judge Marc C. Lemieux. She appeared in court this week on Tuesday on a detention hearing, but remains incarcerated. [SEE RELATED STORY]

Anyone with information about Rizzitello’s activities is being urged to contact MCPO Detective Jose Rodriguez at 800-533-7443 or Wall Township Police Department Detective Devin Corso at 732-449-4500.

This case is being prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Keri-Leigh Schaefer. Rizzitello is being represented by Francis R. Hodgson, Esq., with an office in Toms River.

The investigation involves members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Bureau and Wall Township Police Department, assisted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and the Brick Township Police Department.