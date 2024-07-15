CAMDEN — New Jersey American Water has announced that the repairs to a 36-inch main within the company’s Jumping Brook Water Treatment Plant has been completed and the treatment plant is actively stabilizing. The company has asked for no outdoor water use such as irrigation, lawn watering, washing cars and filling of pools today.

“We appreciate our customers’ cooperation during the repair process,” said Lindsey Olson, Senior Director of Coastal Operations, New Jersey American Water. “The repair has been completed, and over the next few hours, the water treatment plant will increase pumping slowly to help ensure it is stabilized. We thank our customers for taking the necessary steps and adhering to the mandatory outdoor water restrictions. Your efforts have been noticeable and significantly helped through the repair process.”

On Monday, due to an emergency repair at the company’s Jumping Brook Water Treatment Plant and increased summer demands, New Jersey American Water is issuing a mandatory water conservation restriction for customers in Monmouth and Ocean Counties for the next 48 hours, according to a press release by New Jersey American Water.

Customers were asked to limit their water use to essential purposes only while New Jersey American Water works to repair a 36-inch valve located within the company’s Jumping Brook Water Treatment Plant in Neptune. New Jersey American Water is working to resolve the issue as quickly and safely as possible.

The mandatory outdoor water restriction applied to New Jersey American Water customers in The Coast Star coverage area of Bradley Beach and Lake Como. For The Ocean Star coverage area, Bay Head and Mantoloking will see the same restriction.

According to the press release, New Jersey American Water thanked its customers for their cooperation in refraining from non-essential outdoor use during this repair and throughout the summer to continue to ensure a plentiful supply for everyone.

**This article was updated to reflect a press release correction by American Water on Monday, July 15 at 3:30. The previous release had included other towns in the list of those affected.**