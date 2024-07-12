LAVALLETTE — The Upper Shores Branch of Ocean County Library (OCL) recently held its first-ever Summer Reading Kickoff, inviting the kids and families of Lavallette to start their summer reading adventures with an up-close look at their community’s first responders.

The kickoff, which took place on June 28 in the library’s parking lot, included visits from many of Lavallette’s first responders, like police, fire and first aid. The groups ran tables where kids could learn more about these community assets, as well as bringing in their vehicles — particularly popular among the youngsters was the fire engine.

Upper Shores Branch Manager Sloane Boyce told The Ocean Star that attendance for the first-of-its-kind event surpassed 300 people throughout the afternoon.

“This was our first event,” she said. “I definitely think it was a success; we had over 300 people attend, and the first responders who offered their services by bringing their trucks that day are the reason that we could do it; they all want to participate again next year. So, I definitely think it’ll be something we try to make happen again.”

She emphasized that kids and adults alike were keen to attend the program and learn more about their community.

“I think the parents were really happy that there was something for their kids to do off the beach,” she said. “It was really a nice, cool day; we lucked out with the weather.”

