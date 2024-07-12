POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Stop & Shop patrons in Point Beach should prepare to make their grocery purchases elsewhere by November, following the retailer’s announcement Friday that it would be closing dozens of its locations in the borough and elsewhere in the Northeast.

The Quincy, Massachusetts-based supermarket chain announced in a press release on Friday, July 12 that Point Beach’s own Stop & Shop, located at 505 Richmond Ave., would be one of 10 stores in New Jersey and 32 stores nationally which plan to close their doors for good by the end of the year.

“Stop & Shop today announced the next steps in its plans to position the company for growth,” the company said. “In addition to continuing to make investments in price and the customer experience as part of its growth strategy in its markets, Stop & Shop will close 32 underperforming stores by year-end.”

“Following the closures, Stop & Shop will continue to have a strong presence across its five-state footprint with more than 350 stores. Stop & Shop associates at impacted locations will be offered other opportunities within the company,” the company said. Stop & Shop operates supermarkets in New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

“Stop & Shop is proud of the deep roots and community ties we have developed as a neighborhood grocer of more than 100 years, and we remain committed to nourishing our associates, customers and communities,” said Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop.

Reid explained that a previously-announced portfolio review of the company’s locations led to the decision to shutter the 32 locations, with 10 of them closing in New Jersey.

“As we announced in May, Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand,” Reid said.

Nine other Stop & Shop locations in New Jersey are closing down, including: 4861 US Route 9, Howell; 2275 West County Line Road, Jackson; 1083 Inman Ave., Edison; 1049 US Route 1 South, Edison; 1278 US Route 22, Phillipsburg; 581 Stelton Road, Piscataway; 625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt; 1221 NJ Route 27, Franklin Township; and 130 Skyline Drive, Ringwood.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.