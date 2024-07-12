BRICK TOWNSHIP — Neil Diamond’s “America” could be heard as 50 motorcycles of The American Legion rounded the bend of Sixth Avenue in Normandy Beach. Shortly after, a performance by the Shamrock and Thistle Pipe Band with a simultaneous flyover by the Black Sheep Squadron was held as 55 to 60 veterans walked out on Sixth Avenue in Normandy Beach for its annual flag-raising ceremony.

According to event organizer Bob Mrozek, the crowd of around 1,000 people cheered on the veterans as they marched. Mrozek is a Brick Township resident and is a veteran who served as a first lieutenant from 1961 to 1963 in Korea. He holds the flag-raising ceremony annually on his property. The purpose is to honor veterans and America.

“At that point they got themselves into position and we then got them to attention, played the Star Spangled Banner and raised the flag and once it hit the top, the cannon went off,” said Mrozek.

People arrived around 1 p.m. and prepared for the afternoon festivities. The event included a DJ and a master of ceremonies.

“This is very personal to me. I feel that going back to my time in the service and my duty in Korea and having all of these veterans from Vietnam, Desert Storm, Iraq…it is really important to give them the recognition they really need,” said Mrozek.

Mrozek said that the ceremony started 36 years ago with 15 guys sitting in his backyard, wondering what they were going to do for the Fourth of July.

After deliberation among the group, it was decided that they would get their fathers to put on their service uniforms and have them raise the flags.

