An arraignment hearing originally scheduled for Wednesday, July 10, then later pushed to Monday, July 15 in Superior Court in front of Judge Vincent N. Falcetano Jr., has once again been rescheduled. The hearing will now be held on Tuesday, July 16 at 11:00 am before Judge Marc C. Lemieux.

Julie Rizzitello, 36, of Brick Township, has been held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township while awaiting this hearing since her arrest on July 3. She faces charges that include two counts of sexual assault, witness tampering and three counts of criminal sexual contact, according to a joint announcement released on July 4 by Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago and Wall Township Police Chief Sean O’Halloran.

Rizzitello is represented by attorney Francis R. Hodgson, with an office in Toms River. Hodgson could not be reached for comment on the arraignment hearing delays.

Rizzitello’s case is being prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Danielle Zanzuccki, director of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau.

SEE RELATED STORY: ‘Former Wall High School teacher charged with engaging in sexual relationship with student’