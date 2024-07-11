SEA GIRT — Gloria Kurtz, who has served the Church of St. Uriel the Archangel as its organist and music director, recently retired after two dozen years of service.

“She (Kurtz) has worked in this position for the past 24 years and is held in great esteem by the present and past rectors, choir members and parishioners,” stated the church’s vestry clerk, Diane Haviland, in a press release.

Traffic and a one and a half hour commute one-way to St. Uriel’s from her home in Woodstown has not prevented Kurtz from enriching the Mass with music each Sunday or for special services.

“I’ve always loved doing it. It’s one of those things that grows on you and if you like it so much, you want to keep doing it,” said Kurtz.

Kurtz started at St. Uriel’s in September of 2000 as an organist, after being asked to audition during a Sunday Mass, while on vacation from another church position. After a lot of thought, prayer and encouragement from her husband, Richard, she decided to join the St. Uriel’s community.

She said that she has been a steady part of the church for many years because of the fact she “loves the Anglo-Catholic liturgy” and the priests and congregation are “warm, welcoming and caring” alongside a “talented, supportive and devoted” choir.

“That made my job a lot easier, too, because they (choir members) were always willing to be there and sing the right notes,” said Kurtz.